Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 120,269 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355,438 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 120,269 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.2% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $455,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.69.

MSFT opened at $272.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $246.44 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.22. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

