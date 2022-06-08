Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,757 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,478 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $272.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $246.44 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.22.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.69.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.