Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.32% of Bank of Hawaii worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.85. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $168.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

