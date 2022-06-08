Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.88, for a total transaction of 11,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,092,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ BLZE opened at 6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 12.85. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of 5.28 and a 12-month high of 36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 19.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLZE shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Backblaze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth $3,374,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth $261,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

