Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,654 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $102.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.30. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

