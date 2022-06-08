Brokerages Anticipate WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. WesBanco reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other WesBanco news, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $26,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,232.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $65,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $295,340. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,770 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 144.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

