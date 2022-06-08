Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 26,200 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 302.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,343,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,137,000 after purchasing an additional 33,037 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.05.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average is $86.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

