South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.90% of South Jersey Industries worth $26,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,574,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,135,000 after acquiring an additional 211,127 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 35.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 794,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 209,917 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $3,977,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $3,785,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,782,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $35.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

SJI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

