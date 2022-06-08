Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,067 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.74.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

