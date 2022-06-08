Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Blueprint Medicines worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $133,673.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,847,166.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,558 shares of company stock valued at $617,364 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BPMC opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.52. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $50.96 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

