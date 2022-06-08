Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $288.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.92. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $234.87 and a fifty-two week high of $308.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

