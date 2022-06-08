Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Berry Global Group worth $27,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $124,059,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,251,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after acquiring an additional 601,000 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 882,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,078,000 after acquiring an additional 543,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,192,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,863,000 after buying an additional 341,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.81.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

About Berry Global Group (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.