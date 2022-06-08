State Street Corp Buys 67,217 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,038,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.51% of Berry Global Group worth $150,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2,820.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 49,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BERY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.