Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 399 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $12,424.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,072.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BXMT opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The company had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 55.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

