Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi Buys 20,000 Shares

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FTK stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 105.17% and a negative net margin of 74.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flotek Industries (Get Rating)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.