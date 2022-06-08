Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $15.16 Million Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $15,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 31,159 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $201,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,656.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,789 shares of company stock valued at $535,214. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -103.02 and a beta of 1.51. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $130.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.32.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

