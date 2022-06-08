Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.94% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $15,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $448.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.60. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTGX. StockNews.com cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

