Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.94% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $15,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $448.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.60. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26.
Protagonist Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.