1,575,000 Shares in TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA) Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,435,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.07% of TPB Acquisition Co. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPB Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in TPB Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in TPB Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,840,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TPB Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,863,000. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. TPB Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71.

TPB Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities across the food, agriculture, biomanufacturing, and life sciences sectors.

