Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Holdings Raised by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,978,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,284 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.55% of Paysafe worth $15,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 452.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 875,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 716,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Paysafe by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,142,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 433,979 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paysafe by 87.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PSFE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of PSFE opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $367.67 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

