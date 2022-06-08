Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 56,000 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,712,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 130,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 86,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,633,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,306,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,460 shares of company stock valued at $12,561,511 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG stock opened at $306.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.76. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 98.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.18.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

