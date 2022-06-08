Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 59,694 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,694 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Bath & Body Works worth $15,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Alua Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 1,231,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,936,000 after purchasing an additional 469,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. On average, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

