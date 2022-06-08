Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys Shares of 275,200 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 275,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.33% of Shift4 Payments as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 44,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 238,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $103.37.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 35,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

