Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 1,755,000 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,755,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $16,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,215,000 after buying an additional 135,736 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,123,000 after buying an additional 229,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,911,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,637,000 after buying an additional 90,703 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,353,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,572,000 after buying an additional 107,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $2,734,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $4,621,830.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,402.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 604,311 shares of company stock worth $64,397,385. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.47.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.40.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.