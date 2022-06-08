Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Position Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Universal Health Services worth $19,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 32.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 115.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,238,000 after buying an additional 88,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.54.

Shares of UHS opened at $122.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

