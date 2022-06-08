Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 335,460 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Target were worth $16,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.72.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.35. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $145.51 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

