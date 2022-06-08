Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $115,000. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

Shares of CD stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

