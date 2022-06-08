Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.73. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

