Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 207,600 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 207,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Old Republic International by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,333,000 after purchasing an additional 265,807 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 327,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORI opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

In related news, Director Steven R. Walker acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,720 shares of company stock valued at $326,227 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ORI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

