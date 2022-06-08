Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stake Lessened by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,763,000 after purchasing an additional 116,915 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 62,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $117.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.85 and its 200-day moving average is $109.27. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

