Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,429,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,362 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Myriad Genetics worth $39,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 28.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MYGN. TheStreet lowered Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -155.92 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Myriad Genetics Profile (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.