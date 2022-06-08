Commerce Bank Invests $350,000 in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Several research firms have commented on CADE. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

