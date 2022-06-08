Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 375,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.18% of Olin worth $16,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,430,000 after buying an additional 3,880,863 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,618,000 after buying an additional 1,193,359 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after buying an additional 937,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after buying an additional 930,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 8,092.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 849,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,847,000 after buying an additional 838,854 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $66.02 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,202.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

