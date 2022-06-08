Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $16.59 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $16,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 619.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 60,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,217.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 85,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMC opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.29.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

