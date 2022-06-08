Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $16.79 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 91,600 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Waters worth $16,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $1,744,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Waters by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,406,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.33.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $342.75 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The business had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.