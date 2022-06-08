Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $17,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCL opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

