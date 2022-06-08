Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $17.37 Million Position in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,408 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 5.11% of Ambrx Biopharma worth $17,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $9,551,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambrx Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambrx Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Shares of AMAM stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

