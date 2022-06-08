Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 100 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $17,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $540.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $532.78 and a 200 day moving average of $608.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $468.86 and a 52 week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. The company had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

