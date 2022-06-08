Insider Buying: Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) CEO Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) CEO Orlando Zayas bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $125,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,913,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,000.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Orlando Zayas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 6th, Orlando Zayas purchased 48,472 shares of Katapult stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,646.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Katapult by 30.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Katapult by 547.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Katapult by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Katapult by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on KPLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
About Katapult (Get Rating)
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Katapult (KPLT)
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.