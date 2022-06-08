Insider Buying: Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) CEO Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) CEO Orlando Zayas bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $125,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,913,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,000.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Orlando Zayas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Orlando Zayas purchased 48,472 shares of Katapult stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,646.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. Analysts expect that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Katapult by 30.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Katapult by 547.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Katapult by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Katapult by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KPLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

