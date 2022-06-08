Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases Shares of 14,300 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $112,509.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $619,164. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Asana (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

