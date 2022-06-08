Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

