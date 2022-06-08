Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Middleby were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Middleby by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,270 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.50.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $148.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.51 and its 200-day moving average is $171.70.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

