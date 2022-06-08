Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Position Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 234.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Pool by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.22.

POOL stock opened at $410.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $377.52 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.83.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

