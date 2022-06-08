D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 6,192 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Garmin worth $17,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,578,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 5,278.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 156,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $105.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.34 and a 200-day moving average of $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $96.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.