Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 210,212 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trimble by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,432,000 after buying an additional 160,495 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter valued at about $17,276,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $2,438,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $68.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.89 and a twelve month high of $96.49.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

