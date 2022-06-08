Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 10,473 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 42.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 247.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,332,000 after buying an additional 330,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.69. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.18%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

