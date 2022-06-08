Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 435,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of AbCellera Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,788,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 52,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 622.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 116,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 1,408,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $9,028,279.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,215,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,933,008.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Veronique Lecault purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,770,122 shares in the company, valued at $11,222,573.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,693,468 shares of company stock worth $10,788,430. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of -0.28.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 41.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

