D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,422 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.93% of USANA Health Sciences worth $18,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USNA opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average is $87.42. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.84.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $272.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

