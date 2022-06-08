Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 165 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZM opened at $115.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.67. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $406.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.52.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $780,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,375,533. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

