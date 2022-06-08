106,700 Shares in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 256,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,518,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 663,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,636,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

