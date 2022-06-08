Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 5,989.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 253,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 82,455 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,605,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $136.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.17. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.66 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITE. UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.88.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares in the company, valued at $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

